All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 232 Connie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
232 Connie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

232 Connie Drive

232 Connie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

232 Connie Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Connie Drive have any available units?
232 Connie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Connie Drive have?
Some of 232 Connie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Connie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Connie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Connie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 Connie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 232 Connie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 Connie Drive offers parking.
Does 232 Connie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Connie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Connie Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Connie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Connie Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Connie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Connie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Connie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary