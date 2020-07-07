All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

223 N. Beltwoods

223 Beltwoods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

223 Beltwoods Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,350
Application Fee: $60
Security Deposit: $1,350
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N. Beltwoods have any available units?
223 N. Beltwoods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 223 N. Beltwoods currently offering any rent specials?
223 N. Beltwoods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N. Beltwoods pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 N. Beltwoods is pet friendly.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods offer parking?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not offer parking.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods have a pool?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not have a pool.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods have accessible units?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 N. Beltwoods have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 N. Beltwoods does not have units with air conditioning.

