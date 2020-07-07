All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 Laramie Lane

215 Laramie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

215 Laramie Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Laramie Lane have any available units?
215 Laramie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Laramie Lane have?
Some of 215 Laramie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Laramie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
215 Laramie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Laramie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 215 Laramie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 215 Laramie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 215 Laramie Lane offers parking.
Does 215 Laramie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Laramie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Laramie Lane have a pool?
No, 215 Laramie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 215 Laramie Lane have accessible units?
No, 215 Laramie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Laramie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Laramie Lane has units with dishwashers.

