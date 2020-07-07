Rent Calculator
214 Larchbrook Drive
214 Larchbrook Drive
214 Larchbrook Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
214 Larchbrook Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex. New Paint , Great layout ready for new owners. 212 Rented do not disturb Tenant
Also offered for Sale
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive have any available units?
214 Larchbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
What amenities does 214 Larchbrook Drive have?
Some of 214 Larchbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 214 Larchbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Larchbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Larchbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Larchbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeSoto
.
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 Larchbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Larchbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Larchbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Larchbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Larchbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Larchbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
