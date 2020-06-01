All apartments in DeSoto
212 W Wintergreen Rd

212 West Wintergreen Road · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Wintergreen Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Desoto unit w/Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have any available units?
212 W Wintergreen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have?
Some of 212 W Wintergreen Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W Wintergreen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
212 W Wintergreen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W Wintergreen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W Wintergreen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 212 W Wintergreen Rd offers parking.
Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 W Wintergreen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 212 W Wintergreen Rd has a pool.
Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have accessible units?
No, 212 W Wintergreen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W Wintergreen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 W Wintergreen Rd has units with dishwashers.

