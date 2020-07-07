All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:40 AM

206 Bob White St

206 Bob White Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Bob White Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare Find! 3/2/2 with a Huge Backyard in DeSoto - Spacious and well maintained 3/2/2 on an over sized lot! Large living room opens to a dining area with a built-in desk and sliding glass door with access to the back yard. You'll find tons of natural light in the open kitchen featuring beautifully tiled counter-tops. Appliances include a gas cook-top and built-in oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of storage space in this home, with large closets and built-ins throughout! Original hardwood floors, full-size washer, and dryer connections and much more! Fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining family or friends. This home is a must see and won't last long! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

(RLNE3189493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Bob White St have any available units?
206 Bob White St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Bob White St have?
Some of 206 Bob White St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Bob White St currently offering any rent specials?
206 Bob White St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Bob White St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Bob White St is pet friendly.
Does 206 Bob White St offer parking?
No, 206 Bob White St does not offer parking.
Does 206 Bob White St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Bob White St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Bob White St have a pool?
No, 206 Bob White St does not have a pool.
Does 206 Bob White St have accessible units?
No, 206 Bob White St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Bob White St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Bob White St has units with dishwashers.

