206 Bob White St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare Find! 3/2/2 with a Huge Backyard in DeSoto - Spacious and well maintained 3/2/2 on an over sized lot! Large living room opens to a dining area with a built-in desk and sliding glass door with access to the back yard. You'll find tons of natural light in the open kitchen featuring beautifully tiled counter-tops. Appliances include a gas cook-top and built-in oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of storage space in this home, with large closets and built-ins throughout! Original hardwood floors, full-size washer, and dryer connections and much more! Fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining family or friends. This home is a must see and won't last long! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



