DeSoto, TX
205 Cindy Way
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

205 Cindy Way

205 Cindy Way · No Longer Available
Location

205 Cindy Way, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in DeSoto has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Cindy Way have any available units?
205 Cindy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Cindy Way have?
Some of 205 Cindy Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Cindy Way currently offering any rent specials?
205 Cindy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Cindy Way pet-friendly?
No, 205 Cindy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 205 Cindy Way offer parking?
No, 205 Cindy Way does not offer parking.
Does 205 Cindy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Cindy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Cindy Way have a pool?
No, 205 Cindy Way does not have a pool.
Does 205 Cindy Way have accessible units?
No, 205 Cindy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Cindy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Cindy Way has units with dishwashers.

