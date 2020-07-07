204 Larchbrook

Great Open Floor plan with Formal Dining and Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar; Wood flooring in Kitchen and Formal Dining; New carpet in Living Area and both bedrooms; Living Area has a wood burning fireplace; Fresh Paint throughout unit. Covered Patio off kitchen area; Separate Utility Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
