All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1512 Dutchman Creek Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

1512 Dutchman Creek Drive

1512 Dutchman Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Dutchman Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home with 4 bedrooms * Energy efficient home built in 2007 * Vaulted ceilings * Master has 2 separate walk ins * Kitchen is large with breakfast bar SS appliances & 2 pantries * split bedrooms * fenced yard *
Large front porch * 2 car rear entry garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have any available units?
1512 Dutchman Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Dutchman Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Dutchman Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary