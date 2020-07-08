1512 Dutchman Creek Drive

Great family home with 4 bedrooms * Energy efficient home built in 2007 * Vaulted ceilings * Master has 2 separate walk ins * Kitchen is large with breakfast bar SS appliances & 2 pantries * split bedrooms * fenced yard * Large front porch * 2 car rear entry garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
