All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1509 Killdee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1509 Killdee Court
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:46 PM

1509 Killdee Court

1509 Killdee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1509 Killdee Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Killdee Court have any available units?
1509 Killdee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Killdee Court have?
Some of 1509 Killdee Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Killdee Court currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Killdee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Killdee Court pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Killdee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1509 Killdee Court offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Killdee Court offers parking.
Does 1509 Killdee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Killdee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Killdee Court have a pool?
No, 1509 Killdee Court does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Killdee Court have accessible units?
No, 1509 Killdee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Killdee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Killdee Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary