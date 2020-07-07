1508 Pintail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in DeSoto featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with brick fireplace. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!