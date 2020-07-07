Enjoy this cute one-story home located in DeSoto featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with brick fireplace. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 Pintail Court have any available units?
1508 Pintail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
What amenities does 1508 Pintail Court have?
Some of 1508 Pintail Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Pintail Court currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Pintail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.