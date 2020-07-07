All apartments in DeSoto
1508 Pintail Court
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:32 AM

1508 Pintail Court

1508 Pintail Court · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Pintail Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in DeSoto featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with brick fireplace. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

