All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1504 Nightingale Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1504 Nightingale Ct
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

1504 Nightingale Ct

1504 Nightingale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1504 Nightingale Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1504 Nightingale Ct Available 04/30/19 Home close to shopping and restaurants! - This home offers over 1500 sqft of living space. Located near shopping and dining areas with easy access to major freeways. Call to view today!

(RLNE4820305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have any available units?
1504 Nightingale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1504 Nightingale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Nightingale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Nightingale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Nightingale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct offer parking?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have a pool?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have accessible units?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary