1504 Nightingale Ct Available 04/30/19 Home close to shopping and restaurants! - This home offers over 1500 sqft of living space. Located near shopping and dining areas with easy access to major freeways. Call to view today!
(RLNE4820305)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have any available units?
1504 Nightingale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1504 Nightingale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Nightingale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Nightingale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Nightingale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct offer parking?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have a pool?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have accessible units?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Nightingale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Nightingale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)