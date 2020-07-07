1500 Yellowbird Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

PRE-LEASING! AVAILABLE 11-11! 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan home in Desoto ISD! Oversized rooms Split bedrooms Ton of storage! Huge backyard perfect for enjoying the nice days outside! Open and bright with bay windows illuminating the home! Walk in Closets and spacious master bedroom. Schedule your showing today!