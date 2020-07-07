All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1500 Yellowbird Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1500 Yellowbird Court
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

1500 Yellowbird Court

1500 Yellowbird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Yellowbird Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRE-LEASING! AVAILABLE 11-11! 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan home in Desoto ISD! Oversized rooms Split bedrooms Ton of storage! Huge backyard perfect for enjoying the nice days outside! Open and bright with bay windows illuminating the home! Walk in Closets and spacious master bedroom. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have any available units?
1500 Yellowbird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Yellowbird Court have?
Some of 1500 Yellowbird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Yellowbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Yellowbird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Yellowbird Court pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Yellowbird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Yellowbird Court offers parking.
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Yellowbird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have a pool?
No, 1500 Yellowbird Court does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have accessible units?
No, 1500 Yellowbird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Yellowbird Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary