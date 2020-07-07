PRE-LEASING! AVAILABLE 11-11! 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan home in Desoto ISD! Oversized rooms Split bedrooms Ton of storage! Huge backyard perfect for enjoying the nice days outside! Open and bright with bay windows illuminating the home! Walk in Closets and spacious master bedroom. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Yellowbird Court have any available units?
1500 Yellowbird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Yellowbird Court have?
Some of 1500 Yellowbird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Yellowbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Yellowbird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.