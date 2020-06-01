Rent Calculator
DeSoto, TX
150 Valleyglen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
150 Valleyglen Drive
150 Valleyglen Drive
No Longer Available
Location
150 Valleyglen Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Desoto, TX. Quiet area. Feels like home!
Nice property! Big living area with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have any available units?
150 Valleyglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
Is 150 Valleyglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Valleyglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Valleyglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeSoto
.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive offer parking?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Valleyglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Valleyglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
