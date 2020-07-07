1421 Essex Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This light, bright and open floor plan home has everything you need and want, from the functional spaces to the details, like vaulted ceilings and a pool with a covered patio out back! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.