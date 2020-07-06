Very nice and roomy 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home in established neighborhood. Open floor plan. Fresh paint. Garden tub. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans. Garage door opener. Solar screens. Covered patio. Fenced yard. Ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1401 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1401 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.