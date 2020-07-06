All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 Mallard Drive

1400 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Mallard Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Mallard Drive have any available units?
1400 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 1400 Mallard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1400 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Mallard Drive has units with dishwashers.

