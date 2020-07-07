Spacious home in Desoto! - Great DeSoto Home! Home has a open concept with laminate wood flooring thru out and carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and lots of counter space in the kitchen. Call to view today!
(RLNE4944624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1329 Essex Dr have any available units?
1329 Essex Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Essex Dr have?
Some of 1329 Essex Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Essex Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Essex Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Essex Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Essex Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Essex Dr offer parking?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have a pool?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have accessible units?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)