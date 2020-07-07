All apartments in DeSoto
1329 Essex Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:25 AM

1329 Essex Dr

1329 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Essex Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home in Desoto! - Great DeSoto Home! Home has a open concept with laminate wood flooring thru out and carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and lots of counter space in the kitchen. Call to view today!

(RLNE4944624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Essex Dr have any available units?
1329 Essex Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Essex Dr have?
Some of 1329 Essex Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Essex Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Essex Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Essex Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Essex Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Essex Dr offer parking?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have a pool?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have accessible units?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Essex Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Essex Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

