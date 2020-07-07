1329 Essex Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home in Desoto! - Great DeSoto Home! Home has a open concept with laminate wood flooring thru out and carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and lots of counter space in the kitchen. Call to view today!



(RLNE4944624)