DeSoto, TX
123 Mantlebrook Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:03 AM

123 Mantlebrook Drive

123 Mantlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 Mantlebrook Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Mantlebrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED. COMBO LIVING-DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS DEN WITH BUILT-INS & FIREPLACE. BUILT-IN HUTCH IN BREAKFAST. BIG COVERED PATIO. SPRINKLER SYSTEM. FENCED YARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have any available units?
123 Mantlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have?
Some of 123 Mantlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Mantlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Mantlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Mantlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Mantlebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 Mantlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Mantlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Mantlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Mantlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Mantlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Mantlebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

