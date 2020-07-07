1212 St Moritz Ct

1212 Saint Moritz Court, DeSoto, TX 75115 Creek Tree Estates East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage Townhouse. Living & Dining, All electric, nice size kitchen with microwave,dishwasher and stove, near I-35. Desoto ISD School District., and Shopping area. NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
