DeSoto, TX
1212 Sparrow Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Sparrow Ln

1212 Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Sparrow Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in a great neighborhood! - Adorable 3-2-2 with fireplace. Recently updated and in a great neighborhood! Call to see today!

(RLNE4619015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have any available units?
1212 Sparrow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1212 Sparrow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Sparrow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Sparrow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Sparrow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln offer parking?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have a pool?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Sparrow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Sparrow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

