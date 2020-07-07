All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1207 St Moritz Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1207 St Moritz Ct
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:13 AM

1207 St Moritz Ct

1207 Saint Moritz Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1207 Saint Moritz Court, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING TOWNHOME*2 BEDROOMS*2 1.5 BATH*1 CAR GARAGE* NEAR SHOPPING AREA AND SCHOOLS, APPLICATION FEE $60.00*12 MONTH LEASE* NOT PET POLICY* NO HOUSING VOUCHER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 St Moritz Ct have any available units?
1207 St Moritz Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 St Moritz Ct have?
Some of 1207 St Moritz Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 St Moritz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1207 St Moritz Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 St Moritz Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 St Moritz Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1207 St Moritz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1207 St Moritz Ct offers parking.
Does 1207 St Moritz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 St Moritz Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 St Moritz Ct have a pool?
No, 1207 St Moritz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1207 St Moritz Ct have accessible units?
No, 1207 St Moritz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 St Moritz Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 St Moritz Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary