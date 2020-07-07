All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:04 AM

1205 Primrose Court

1205 Primrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Primrose Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Gorgeous home This is an executive home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. It comes with a custom pool table and 6 chair large media room. This is an incredible home for the price. This is a show place. Home is move in ready. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Primrose Court have any available units?
1205 Primrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Primrose Court have?
Some of 1205 Primrose Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Primrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Primrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Primrose Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Primrose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1205 Primrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Primrose Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Primrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Primrose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Primrose Court have a pool?
No, 1205 Primrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Primrose Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Primrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Primrose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Primrose Court has units with dishwashers.

