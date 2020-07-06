1204 Laurie Avenue

Just updated and remodeled spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with new flooring, paint and blinds located in popular area of Desoto. Close to major freeways, parks and entertainment. Sure to go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
