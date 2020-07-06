All apartments in DeSoto
1204 Laurie Avenue

Location

1204 Laurie Avenue, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just updated and remodeled spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with new flooring, paint and blinds located in popular area of Desoto. Close to major freeways, parks and entertainment. Sure to go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Laurie Avenue have any available units?
1204 Laurie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Laurie Avenue have?
Some of 1204 Laurie Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Laurie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Laurie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Laurie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Laurie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1204 Laurie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Laurie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1204 Laurie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Laurie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Laurie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1204 Laurie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Laurie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 Laurie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Laurie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Laurie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

