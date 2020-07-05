All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:33 AM

1200 St Moritz Ct

1200 Saint Moritz Court · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Saint Moritz Court, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Townhouse* 2 bedroom 2.5 bath* 1 car garage* Nice large unit with open concept* Large nook area open to living area* Updated light fixtures* bathroom fixtures and cabinets* Nice back yard.
NO PET POLICY* NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 St Moritz Ct have any available units?
1200 St Moritz Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 St Moritz Ct have?
Some of 1200 St Moritz Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 St Moritz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1200 St Moritz Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 St Moritz Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1200 St Moritz Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1200 St Moritz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1200 St Moritz Ct offers parking.
Does 1200 St Moritz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 St Moritz Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 St Moritz Ct have a pool?
No, 1200 St Moritz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1200 St Moritz Ct have accessible units?
No, 1200 St Moritz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 St Moritz Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 St Moritz Ct has units with dishwashers.

