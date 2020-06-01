All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 North Beltwoods Drive

117 Beltwoods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

117 Beltwoods Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,095 sf home is located in DeSoto, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have any available units?
117 North Beltwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have?
Some of 117 North Beltwoods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 North Beltwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 North Beltwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 North Beltwoods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 North Beltwoods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 North Beltwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 North Beltwoods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 117 North Beltwoods Drive has a pool.
Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 North Beltwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 North Beltwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 North Beltwoods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

