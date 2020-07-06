All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:54 PM

114 Bailey Drive

114 Bailey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Bailey Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,880 sf home is located in Desoto, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Bailey Drive have any available units?
114 Bailey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Bailey Drive have?
Some of 114 Bailey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Bailey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Bailey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Bailey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Bailey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 114 Bailey Drive offer parking?
No, 114 Bailey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 114 Bailey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Bailey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Bailey Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Bailey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Bailey Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Bailey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Bailey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Bailey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

