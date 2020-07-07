1133 Ashford Dr Available 02/21/20 Great home in a great neighborhood! - Nice big 3-2-2 home in wonderful neighborhood! This home features 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. Tenant occupied until 1-31. Call to view today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have any available units?
1133 Ashford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1133 Ashford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Ashford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Ashford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Ashford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr offer parking?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have a pool?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have accessible units?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Ashford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Ashford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
