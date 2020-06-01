All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:07 PM

112 Streamside Drive

112 Streamside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Streamside Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in DeSoto features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Streamside Drive have any available units?
112 Streamside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Streamside Drive have?
Some of 112 Streamside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Streamside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Streamside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Streamside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Streamside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Streamside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Streamside Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Streamside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Streamside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Streamside Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Streamside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Streamside Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Streamside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Streamside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Streamside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

