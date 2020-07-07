All apartments in DeSoto
1114 Crestwood Court

1114 Crestwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Crestwood Court, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with all the bells and whistles, washer and dryer, all new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, refrigerator and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Crestwood Court have any available units?
1114 Crestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Crestwood Court have?
Some of 1114 Crestwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Crestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Crestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Crestwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Crestwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1114 Crestwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Crestwood Court offers parking.
Does 1114 Crestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Crestwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Crestwood Court have a pool?
No, 1114 Crestwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Crestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1114 Crestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Crestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Crestwood Court has units with dishwashers.

