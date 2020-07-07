All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 Crestwood Court

1112 Crestwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Crestwood Court, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful home! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cozy fireplace are just some of many amenities this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Crestwood Court have any available units?
1112 Crestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Crestwood Court have?
Some of 1112 Crestwood Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Crestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Crestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Crestwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Crestwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1112 Crestwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Crestwood Court offers parking.
Does 1112 Crestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Crestwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Crestwood Court have a pool?
No, 1112 Crestwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Crestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1112 Crestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Crestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Crestwood Court has units with dishwashers.

