All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1109 Hemlock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1109 Hemlock Court
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:50 PM

1109 Hemlock Court

1109 Hemlock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1109 Hemlock Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DeSoto home in the perfect location! - This home is situated in a quiet, mature neighborhood and is close to restaurants and shopping. The home features updates throughout. Call to view today!

(RLNE5067232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Hemlock Court have any available units?
1109 Hemlock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1109 Hemlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Hemlock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Hemlock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Hemlock Court is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court offer parking?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court have a pool?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court have accessible units?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Hemlock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Hemlock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary