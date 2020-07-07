ALL RECENT VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN THIS TWO BED - ONE BATH DUPLEX WITH A HUGE FENCED BACKYARD. GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE- CLOSE TO SHOPPING -WE ACCEPT THE TAR APPLICATION. THE APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT! APPLY ONLINE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Campbell Street have any available units?
106 Campbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Campbell Street have?
Some of 106 Campbell Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Campbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.