106 Campbell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Campbell Street

106 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Location

106 Campbell St, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL RECENT VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN THIS TWO BED - ONE BATH DUPLEX WITH A HUGE FENCED BACKYARD. GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE- CLOSE TO SHOPPING -WE ACCEPT THE TAR APPLICATION. THE APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT! APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Campbell Street have any available units?
106 Campbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Campbell Street have?
Some of 106 Campbell Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Campbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Campbell Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Campbell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 106 Campbell Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Campbell Street offers parking.
Does 106 Campbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Campbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Campbell Street have a pool?
No, 106 Campbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Campbell Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Campbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Campbell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Campbell Street has units with dishwashers.

