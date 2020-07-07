1040 The Meadows Parkway

This ideal floorplan features tall ceilings, fireplace with a mantle, split bedrooms, separate vanities in the master bathroom, bay window in the breakfast area, a large lot and more!!! Laminate floor, new painting, walk to school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
