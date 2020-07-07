104 Coldwater Dr

Amenities
5 bedroom 4 full bathrooms, Pool - Property Id: 233763
Luxury Home located in (Stillwater Canyon Community) Desoto, Tx.
Many amenities. 3 Car garage, pool, office,
master bedroom/bath, nice kitchen has breakfast area
2 sink areas, family room, Media room all newly renovated.
Beautiful landscaping and scoccer field in back of home. 5 total bedrooms, 4 full baths. See Zillow.com for photos.
Also, lease option to buy considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233763
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5685093)