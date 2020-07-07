All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

104 Coldwater Dr

104 Cold Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

104 Cold Water Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
5 bedroom 4 full bathrooms, Pool - Property Id: 233763

Luxury Home located in (Stillwater Canyon Community) Desoto, Tx.
Many amenities. 3 Car garage, pool, office,
master bedroom/bath, nice kitchen has breakfast area
2 sink areas, family room, Media room all newly renovated.
Beautiful landscaping and scoccer field in back of home. 5 total bedrooms, 4 full baths. See Zillow.com for photos.
Also, lease option to buy considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233763
Property Id 233763

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Coldwater Dr have any available units?
104 Coldwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Coldwater Dr have?
Some of 104 Coldwater Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Coldwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Coldwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Coldwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 104 Coldwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 104 Coldwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 104 Coldwater Dr offers parking.
Does 104 Coldwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Coldwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Coldwater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 104 Coldwater Dr has a pool.
Does 104 Coldwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Coldwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Coldwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Coldwater Dr has units with dishwashers.

