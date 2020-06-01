All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1037 Opal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1037 Opal Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1037 Opal Drive

1037 Opal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1037 Opal Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,872 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5512185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Opal Drive have any available units?
1037 Opal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1037 Opal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Opal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Opal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Opal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1037 Opal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Opal Drive offers parking.
Does 1037 Opal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Opal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Opal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1037 Opal Drive has a pool.
Does 1037 Opal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 Opal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Opal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Opal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Opal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 Opal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary