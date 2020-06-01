All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1028 Twin Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1028 Twin Falls Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 PM

1028 Twin Falls Drive

1028 Twin Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1028 Twin Falls Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have any available units?
1028 Twin Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1028 Twin Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Twin Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Twin Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Twin Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Twin Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Twin Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary