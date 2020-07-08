All apartments in DeSoto
100 Roaring Springs Drive

100 Roaring Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Roaring Springs Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling duplex * tile entry * kitchen with breakfast bar & glass tile backsplash is open to living room * tile fireplace
ceiling fans & blinds through out * large walk in closet in master * fenced backyard * sprinkler system * 2 car
garage with opener * Hurry & See * Vacant for easy showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have any available units?
100 Roaring Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have?
Some of 100 Roaring Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Roaring Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Roaring Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Roaring Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Roaring Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Roaring Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Roaring Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Roaring Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Roaring Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Roaring Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

