Darling duplex * tile entry * kitchen with breakfast bar & glass tile backsplash is open to living room * tile fireplace ceiling fans & blinds through out * large walk in closet in master * fenced backyard * sprinkler system * 2 car garage with opener * Hurry & See * Vacant for easy showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have any available units?
100 Roaring Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Roaring Springs Drive have?
Some of 100 Roaring Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Roaring Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Roaring Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.