Cottonwood Apartments offer modern one and two-bedroom units. Its great location offers easy access to I-35 and is within walking distance of the middle school. Our quiet community offers lots of parking and is all bills paid!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have any available units?
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have?
Some of 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto currently offering any rent specials?
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto is pet friendly.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto offer parking?
Yes, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto offers parking.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have a pool?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto does not have a pool.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have accessible units?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto does not have accessible units.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in Desoto does not have units with dishwashers.
