Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton. Located in the heart of Denton, Texas, youre only minutes away from everything Denton has to offer, with convenient access to Historic Downtown Denton, exquisite culinary choices, UNT and TWU campus life, shopping, and recreation. Our exceptional location is enhanced by friendly neighborhoods and a flourishing park atmosphere, making The Vibe Denton the perfect place for you to call home.



Choose from four quality one and two bedroom floor plans. Our beautifully designed apartment homes feature spacious living areas, energy-efficient thermostats, two-toned paint concepts, 9-foot ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fully-equipped kitchens with black appliances. Enjoy your view of the pool from your patio or balcony, or relax indoors by the fireplace. We've seen to all of your needs at The Vibe Denton.