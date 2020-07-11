All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Vibe

1610 E McKinney St · (940) 260-0304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX 76209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

STUDIO-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

STUDIO-2

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH-1

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 BED 1 BATH-2

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,115

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vibe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton. Located in the heart of Denton, Texas, youre only minutes away from everything Denton has to offer, with convenient access to Historic Downtown Denton, exquisite culinary choices, UNT and TWU campus life, shopping, and recreation. Our exceptional location is enhanced by friendly neighborhoods and a flourishing park atmosphere, making The Vibe Denton the perfect place for you to call home.\n\nChoose from four quality one and two bedroom floor plans. Our beautifully designed apartment homes feature spacious living areas, energy-efficient thermostats, two-toned paint concepts, 9-foot ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fully-equipped kitchens with black appliances. Enjoy your view of the pool from your patio or balcony, or relax indoors by the fireplace. We've seen to all of your needs at The Vibe Denton.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-Agressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vibe have any available units?
The Vibe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $825 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,010. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vibe have?
Some of The Vibe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vibe currently offering any rent specials?
The Vibe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vibe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vibe is pet friendly.
Does The Vibe offer parking?
Yes, The Vibe offers parking.
Does The Vibe have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vibe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vibe have a pool?
Yes, The Vibe has a pool.
Does The Vibe have accessible units?
Yes, The Vibe has accessible units.
Does The Vibe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vibe has units with dishwashers.
