Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

Square9

315 South Locust Street · (206) 888-6017
Location

315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit V-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 3-A-1111 · Avail. Jul 22

$884

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit H-223 · Avail. Sep 5

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 161+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit V-115 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit S-1324 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 2-S-1326 · Avail. now

$1,209

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

See 32+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit L-109 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 1-L-311 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,684

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit L-210 · Avail. now

$1,694

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Square9.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
trash valet
internet access
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are newly renovated and full of luxurious finish outs you are sure to love. Square9 apartments provide a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Rent our Square9 apartments with walkable access to retail and restaurants like Rusty Taco Denton, The Mellow Mushroom, Denton County Brewing Company, Hanabi Ramen and many others. Featuring spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, Square9 is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Denton urban living experience in Denton's Historic Townsquare. Square9, located at 315 S Locust St in Denton consists of 300 units and features expansive ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 parking permit per resident on lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Square9 have any available units?
Square9 has 202 units available starting at $854 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Square9 have?
Some of Square9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Square9 currently offering any rent specials?
Square9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Square9 pet-friendly?
No, Square9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does Square9 offer parking?
Yes, Square9 offers parking.
Does Square9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Square9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Square9 have a pool?
No, Square9 does not have a pool.
Does Square9 have accessible units?
No, Square9 does not have accessible units.
Does Square9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Square9 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

