Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are newly renovated and full of luxurious finish outs you are sure to love. Square9 apartments provide a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Rent our Square9 apartments with walkable access to retail and restaurants like Rusty Taco Denton, The Mellow Mushroom, Denton County Brewing Company, Hanabi Ramen and many others. Featuring spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, Square9 is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Denton urban living experience in Denton's Historic Townsquare. Square9, located at 315 S Locust St in Denton consists of 300 units and features expansive ...