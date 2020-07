Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

One Bedroom Available 07/22/20 Welcome to Rosebud Apartments where you can afford to dwell well! The Rosebud Apartment community is located within three blocks of the Business Leadership Building at UNT and within four blocks of the library mall. Amenities include, washer and dryer, central heat and air, refrigerator included, and MUCH MORE! Hate hassling with utility bills? Water is included with your monthly rent at this property.



