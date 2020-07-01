Rent Calculator
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:41 AM
Lights
1607 W Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1607 W Oak St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All bills paid! Im looking to sublease my apt. Im hoping to move immediately & the apt is all yours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lights have any available units?
Lights doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is Lights currently offering any rent specials?
Lights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lights pet-friendly?
No, Lights is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does Lights offer parking?
No, Lights does not offer parking.
Does Lights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lights have a pool?
No, Lights does not have a pool.
Does Lights have accessible units?
No, Lights does not have accessible units.
Does Lights have units with dishwashers?
No, Lights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lights have units with air conditioning?
No, Lights does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
