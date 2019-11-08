All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Hollyhills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Hollyhills
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:45 AM

Hollyhills

900 Londonderry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

900 Londonderry Lane, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Denton 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $895-945 / 697-918 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 
 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1052

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hollyhills have any available units?
Hollyhills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hollyhills have?
Some of Hollyhills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hollyhills currently offering any rent specials?
Hollyhills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hollyhills pet-friendly?
Yes, Hollyhills is pet friendly.
Does Hollyhills offer parking?
Yes, Hollyhills offers parking.
Does Hollyhills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hollyhills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hollyhills have a pool?
Yes, Hollyhills has a pool.
Does Hollyhills have accessible units?
No, Hollyhills does not have accessible units.
Does Hollyhills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hollyhills has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas