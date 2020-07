Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Why hassle with all those bills? Eagle Manor is an ALL BILLS PAID community located only two blocks from the University of North Texas campus and next door to Owsley Public Park. Plan on studying all night? Eagle Manor is the perfect student property with amenities abound including FREE WIFI, two on-site clothes care facilities, ample parking and much more! Call today at (940) 209-0112 to schedule an appointment



