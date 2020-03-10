All apartments in Denton
Centennial

1126 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Avenue a, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful one and two bedroom apartments ! Granite counter tops, washer/dryers included, wood and or carpet floors in specific units and spacious living areas!

(RLNE880094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centennial have any available units?
Centennial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Centennial have?
Some of Centennial's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centennial currently offering any rent specials?
Centennial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centennial pet-friendly?
Yes, Centennial is pet friendly.
Does Centennial offer parking?
Yes, Centennial offers parking.
Does Centennial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Centennial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Centennial have a pool?
No, Centennial does not have a pool.
Does Centennial have accessible units?
No, Centennial does not have accessible units.
Does Centennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centennial has units with dishwashers.

