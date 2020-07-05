9617 Lindenwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE - 3 month minimum. Beautiful Newport Plan on a Great Lot adjacent to an open area. Living Area is wide open to Kitchen and Dining area with Plantation Shutters. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets with Sitting Bar Area and Island. Cabinets have pull-out drawers. Great Master Suite and Bath with custom tile and sitting area in Shower. Stained Patio Floor Area. Stoned Landscape areas with many Perennials Flowers and 18 inches of subsoil. Double car garage with golf cart area. Just a beautiful Home. Must See!!!