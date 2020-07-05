All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 9617 Lindenwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9617 Lindenwood Trail
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

9617 Lindenwood Trail

9617 Lindewood Tr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9617 Lindewood Tr, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE - 3 month minimum. Beautiful Newport Plan on a Great Lot adjacent to an open area. Living Area is wide open to Kitchen and Dining area with Plantation Shutters. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets with Sitting Bar Area and Island. Cabinets have pull-out drawers. Great Master Suite and Bath with custom tile and sitting area in Shower. Stained Patio Floor Area. Stoned Landscape areas with many Perennials Flowers and 18 inches of subsoil. Double car garage with golf cart area. Just a beautiful Home. Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have any available units?
9617 Lindenwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have?
Some of 9617 Lindenwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Lindenwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Lindenwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Lindenwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9617 Lindenwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Lindenwood Trail offers parking.
Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Lindenwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have a pool?
No, 9617 Lindenwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 9617 Lindenwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Lindenwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Lindenwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas