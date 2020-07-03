923 Imperial Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Available 05/18/20 This spacious floor plan features a fire place, ample storage with gorgeous built-ins, and a covered porch. This home comes with a dishwasher, stove/oven, and full sized washer and dryer connections.



(RLNE1445195)