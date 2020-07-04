Prime location in Hickory Creek Ranch!! Charming 3 bedroom brick home*Eat In Kitchen*Cozy living area boasts fireplace with gas starter*Spacious Backyard*Community Pool*Hike and Bike Trail*Zoned for award winning Guyer HS*Smoke free*Background and credit check required*HOA dues will be paid by homeowner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have any available units?
9208 Glen Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have?
Some of 9208 Glen Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 Glen Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Glen Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.