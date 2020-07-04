9208 Glen Falls Lane

Amenities

Prime location in Hickory Creek Ranch!! Charming 3 bedroom brick home*Eat In Kitchen*Cozy living area boasts fireplace with gas starter*Spacious Backyard*Community Pool*Hike and Bike Trail*Zoned for award winning Guyer HS*Smoke free*Background and credit check required*HOA dues will be paid by homeowner.