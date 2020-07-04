All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

9208 Glen Falls Lane

9208 Glen Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Glen Falls Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prime location in Hickory Creek Ranch!! Charming 3 bedroom brick home*Eat In Kitchen*Cozy living area boasts fireplace with gas starter*Spacious Backyard*Community Pool*Hike and Bike Trail*Zoned for award winning Guyer HS*Smoke free*Background and credit check required*HOA dues will be paid by homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have any available units?
9208 Glen Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have?
Some of 9208 Glen Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 Glen Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Glen Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Glen Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9208 Glen Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9208 Glen Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Glen Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9208 Glen Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 9208 Glen Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Glen Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9208 Glen Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.

