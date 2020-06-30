All apartments in Denton
920 Monterey Drive

Location

920 Monterey Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage house with backyard patio backing up to Cooper Creek greenbelt. Backyard is fenced. Pets are on a case by case basis. Easy access to TWU. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Monterey Drive have any available units?
920 Monterey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Monterey Drive have?
Some of 920 Monterey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Monterey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Monterey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Monterey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Monterey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Monterey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Monterey Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Monterey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Monterey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Monterey Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Monterey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Monterey Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Monterey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Monterey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Monterey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

