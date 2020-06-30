920 Monterey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage house with backyard patio backing up to Cooper Creek greenbelt. Backyard is fenced. Pets are on a case by case basis. Easy access to TWU. Available for immediate move in.